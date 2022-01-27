The Waterloo School District announced that it will not have classes for students in fifth grade this Friday, Jan. 28.
A post was made late Thursday, Jan. 28 on the Waterloo School District website citing “staffing shortages.”
“This closure only affects the fifth grade in its entirety and does not affect any other grade level or building in the district,” the post stated.
The post referenced the district’s ongoing struggle with COVID-19.
“District-wide for the week, Waterloo has had 3 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, one positive case on Wednesday and three positive cases today. While case numbers are down from last week, staffing shortages continue across the district,” the post stated. “While some teachers are out sick, others are home with sick loved ones or other collateral circumstances from statewide cases. We understand the frustration and uncertainty for everyone right now. Please know that everyone is doing their best to avoid closures, however, until the case numbers come down across the state, the situation will be evolving.”
This comes a week after the district canceled classes for the entire school district, in part because of staffing shortages. Five teachers were absent Monday, Jan. 24, down from Thursday, Jan. 20 when 13 teachers were out.
“It would have likely been 13 on Friday, had we held school that day,” Henning said Jan. 24. And, Henning said, Fridays are typically a hard day to find substitutes.