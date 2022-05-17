Cambridge boys golf wins Capitol Conference Championship By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email May 17, 2022 46 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Cambridge boys golf team celebrates after winning the Capitol Conference title. Submitted Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Featured Weekly Print Ads Tom's Painting Deerfield Marketing Expo Bulletin