With the construction of additions at the middle school and high school nearing completion, the Milton School Board approved three additional custodial positions (one full-time position at each school and one part-time position at the high school).
The addition at the middle school totals 21,738 square feet.
“This addition is primarily academic classroom space, which requires a more intensive nightly cleaning effort,” said Director of Building and Grounds Stephen Schantz in a memo to the board.
At the high school, the additional space is 107,499 square feet.
The high school STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) addition is all new classroom space and restrooms – an area that requires a higher level of cleaning and takes more time than gym or commons spaces.
Schantz said it’s important to add these positions now to allow time for posting the jobs, hiring and training. He said new hires could assist in the final cleans of the new additions and with moving classrooms and equipment.
When final cleaning of the new additions and renovated spaces related to referendum construction is done in-house by custodians instead of a third-party contracted cleaning service, JP Cullen returns referendum funds to the district.
The values that the district got back that have been added to the owner contingency are:
Elementary schools — $15,000
Middle school — $13,000
High school — $64,000
At the elementary schools, he said custodians were able to do final cleans during regular work hours due to unique opportunities presented by COVID-19.
“The custodial positions approved Monday night are to be funded operationally (Fund 10) from now and moving forward,” Schantz said. “That’s totally separate from the referendum dollars we are saving but we wanted to make sure the board and community was aware of the money we are saving in the referendum to self-perform that work and show the value of our custodial staff.”
School district human resources director Chris Tukiendorf at Monday’s school board meeting said the cost of 2.5 custodial positions for 83 days (the estimated remainder of the school year) is $40,280.
