MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin surpassed 5,000 deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, as the total number of cases neared half a million.
The state Department of Health Services reported 60 additional deaths, bringing the total to 5,039. There have been nearly 495,000 positive cases to date.
The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin peaked in mid-November and had been declining since, but started to rise again in late December.
The seven-day average of new cases on Wednesday was 2,493. That is the highest it has been since Dec. 24.
