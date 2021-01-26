The new STEM wing at Milton High School is expected to be ready for student instruction April 5.
Justin Buchholz, project manager with JP Cullen, on Monday led a tour of the improvements being made at MHS.
School board members Joe Martin, Shelly Crull-Hanke and Dave Holterman went on the tour with Principal Jeremy Bilhorn, Superintendent Rich Dahman and owner’s rep Mike Huffman.
A floor plan of the first floor of the STEM wing shows three science rooms, two chemistry rooms and six math rooms. The lower level includes an engine lab, trades lab, woods lab, fabrication lab and metals lab with adjacent rooms for engineering and computer science.
Across the hall are two rooms for agricultural science and a media room.
Moving from one construction area to another today sometimes involves stepping on snow and ice. Connecting corridors to the pool and the new field house are in progress.
Standing in what will be a storage area, school board members could look out at what will be the new pool and see an excavator.
Moving to the field house, a basketball practice could be heard in Gym 1 by anyone listening closely. In two open bays, on each side of a solid wall, there will be overhead garage doors, to allow access from Gym 1 to the field house, which Bilhorn and Holterman discussed will be nice for the show choir competitions.
Huffman reported demolition activities are ongoing in the existing locker rooms and weight room. Complex structural modifications including floor plank removal and enhancement to the bearing capacity of existing walls will occur in the coming weeks, he said.
After the tour, Schantz said, “One of the big milestones coming up is we’re draining the (existing) pool out on Monday.
Buchholz said work on the new pool will be finished after the school year ends. All renovations and additions will be complete by mid-August, he said.
Monday’s tour did not include the middle school renovations, but they are progressing with installation of final finish materials underway in the addition. Huffman reported: cabinetry has been installed, painting is nearly complete and flooring installation is about 60% complete. Furniture installation (for rooms in the addition) is scheduled for the first week of February and kitchen equipment is being installed now. Final quality review sessions have been scheduled for late February.
