The Wisconsin Builders Association (WBA) launched voting for the 2022 Badger Craftsman Awards last week, with a local contractor nominated.
Urso Brothers of McFarland were nominated for the award.
Voting will run until May 31, with one vote offered per category per device.
The awards seek to offer recognition and name the best projects in new home development, construction, and remodeling.
“This is our second year with our relaunched awards, and our first-year opening voting up to the public,” said WBA Executive Director Brad Boycks. “Our members are incredibly talented, and we are excited to show off their work to people all across Wisconsin.”
The Wisconsin Builders Association is a professional trade association of 21 local associations dedicated to helping members build communities around the state. The group advocates for members of the industry, and work to keep housing affordable and accessible.
“Projects will be judged on design, quality of construction, attention to detail, use of materials, price to value, functionality, and creativity,” said WBA President Cory Sillars.
The other companies up for the award are:
AF Construction LLC, Verona; Alair Homes Green Bay, De Pere; Atkins Family Builders, Green Bay; Bartow Builders, Manitowoc; Belman Homes, Inc., Waukesha; Classic Custom Homes of Waunakee; Coogan Builders, Windsor; Degnan Design-Build-Remodel, DeForest; Derrick Homes, New Richmond; Distinctive Craftsman LLC, Janesville; Hartman Homes Inc., Hudson; HighPoint Design Build Group, Waukesha; Larry Meyer Construction, Wausau; Lautz Lassig Custom Builders Inc., West Salem; Michael F. Simon Builders, Waunakee; Midwest Homes, Inc., Madison; Mike Howe Builders, Manitowoc; Petta Building & Design, LLC, River Falls; Sarona Homes, Waukesha; Stebnitz Builders Inc., Elkhorn; Tim O’Brien Homes, Pewaukee; and Victory Homes of Wisconsin, Inc., Germantown.