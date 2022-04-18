Thank you to our election officials who worked tirelessly last week to ensure fair and safe elections across Wisconsin. I trust election results because I trust election officials.
Did you know that each of Wisconsin’s 1,852 municipalities has a clerk who has been trained to administer elections? Some municipalities are large enough to have deputy clerks, who are also trained. Each polling place has multiple election workers who must attend a training at least once every 2 years. These clerks and poll workers are our friends and neighbors who step up to help with a vital civic process.
People of all political persuasions participate as election workers. Everyone wants elections to be carried out in a fair, nonpartisan manner. I support and respect my neighbors, friends, and community members who give of their time to ensure that we have fair and safe elections.
I trust my neighbors, friends, and community members to obey the election laws as they were trained to do, which means I must also trust our election results.
Sandy Whisler
Lake Mills
Try No Mow May
Do you remember the days when lightning bugs sparkled by the hundreds through a June evening and moths flitted by the dozens around the porch light at night? We don’t see these scenes anymore, and that’s because there has been a 40 percent decline in insect populations over the last 40 years. But without insects, flowering plants and the food webs they support would vanish. Since all animal life depends on these food webs, it’s not an overstatement to say our lives depend on insects.
If you have a yard, you have an easy opportunity to support insect populations by letting the grass grow in May. By not mowing, you’ll provide needed habitat and forage for early season pollinators. Two years ago in Appleton 435 property owners participated in “No Mow May” and the resulting data was impressive: participating yards had five times the number of individual bees and three times the number of bee species compared to nearby parks that had been mowed.
With this simple choice (a choice that will also make your life easier) you can help save the planet, literally. Try it this year: No Mow May. (For more information, see beecityusa.org.)