Three area girls basketball players were selected Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association all-state in voting held recently.

Jefferson junior forward Ayianna Johnson and Lake Mills junior center Bella Pitta were each honorable mention all-state selections in Division 3. Cambridge senior forward Mayah Holzhueter was an honorable mention honoree in D4.

Pitta led the L-Cats, who went 20-6, won their fourth Capitol North championship in as many seasons and reached the sectional semifinals, with 14.4 points per game, shooting 60 percent from the floor. The 6-foot-3 Pitta also contributed 12.3 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.3 steals a game.

Johnson, who is 6-foot-3, scored 17.8 points per game and grabbed 12.3 rebounds for an Eagles team that went 16-10. Johnson also chipped in 1.6 assists, 1.3 steals and one block a game, scoring 20 or more points nine times this season.

Holzhueter

WBCA Division 3 All-State

Abbie Aalsma, sr., Waupun

Megan Alexander, sr., Freedom

Madilyn Dogs, jr., Kewaskum

Gracie Gopalan, soph., Waupun

Sadie Jarmolowicz, jr., Freedom

Lily Krahn, sr., Prairie du Chien

Leah Lemke, sr., Wrightstown

Grace Lomen, sr., Catholic Memorial

Kayl Petersen, soph., Waupun

Grace Schmidt, sr., Watertown Luther Prep

Megan Schuman, jr., Brillion

Honorable Mention

Sydney Bartels, jr., Freedom

Katrina Budworth, jr., Prescott

Ja’cia Cunningham, sr., Milwaukee School of Languages

Sylvia Fox, jr., Edgerton

Hattie Fox, jr., Osceola

Breah Golden, jr., Arcadia

Amber Grosse, sr., Edgewood

Kate Gunderson, sr., Edgerton

Olivia Hoerl, sr., Chilton

Ayianna Johnson, jr., Jefferson

Julia Lokker, jr., jr., Martin Luther

Sydney Lund, sr., Peshtigo

Anna McConkey, jr., West Salem

Brianna McCurdy, jr., St. Croix Falls

Keona McGee, soph., Dominican

Camryn Nies, jr., Platteville

Bella Pitta, jr., Lake Mills

Tieryn Plasch, jr., Northwestern

Jordana Reisma, sr., Brown Deer

Grace Schisel, jr., New Holstein

Ashley Ternes, sr., Oostburg

WBCA Division 4 All-State

JJ Barnes, frosh., The Prairie School

Bridee Burks, sr., Lancaster

Macy Donarski, jr., Aquinas

Carly Drew, soph., Westfield

Jada Eggebrecht, sr., Phillips

Nakiyah Hurst, sr., Milwaukee Academy of Science

Mallory Lindsey, sr., Mineral Point

Tierney Madigan, frosh., Laconia

Lindsey Schadewalt, soph., New Glarus

Blair Watters, sr., Mineral Point

Jacy Weisbrod, sr., Aquinas

Honorable Mention

Lianna Baxter, sr., Oconto

Nevaiah Bell-Tenner, sr., Racine Lutheran

Ella Chambers, sr., Mineral Point

Abbie Dix, jr., Brodhead

Lalani Ellis, jr., Milwaukee Academy of Science

Mayah Holzhueter, sr., Cambridge

Molly Johannes, sr., Laconia

Madisyn Kilboten, sr., Durand

Rachel Koenig, sr., Luther

Brooke McCune, sr., Osseo-Fairchild

Emma Moseley, sr., Neillsville

Olivia Olson, frosh., Cuba City

Paris Opelt, soph., Neillsville

Allaina Robaidek, sr., Bonduel

Reese Rogowski, jr., Wittenberg-Birnamwood

Haddie Showen, frosh., Westfield

Callie Smith, sr., Belleville

Raemalee Smith, jr., Ladysmith

Jaydin Vosters, St. Mary Catholic

Beautiful Waheed, jr., Milwaukee School of Languages

Recommended for you