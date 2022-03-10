The Colonial Club provides services for people 55 or older that include home delivered meals, supportive home care, an adult day center and case management services. Call 608-837-4611 to learn more. For a more complete list of activities, pick up a Courier newsletter or online at colonialclub.org or call 608-837-4611.
The building is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. Lunch reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance. Face masks are no longer required, however, we support anyone wishing to wear a mask.
Monday, March 14
• Music and Motion 9 a.m.
• Walking Class 10:30 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Sheepshead, Skat 500 1 p.m.
• Computer Tutor 2 p.m.
Tuesday, March 15
• Crafts with Sally 9:30 a.m.
• Canasta 12:30 p.m. New players welcome
• Bingo 1 p.m.
• Mahjong 2 p.m.
• Line Dancing 6 p.m.
Wednesday, March 16
• Footcare Appointments 9 a.m.
• Music and Motion 9 a.m.
• Rummikub 10 a.m.
• Euchre 1 p.m.
Thursday, March 17
• Bridge Lessons 9 a.m.
• Beat to the Music Exercise 10:30 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Canasta 12:30 p.m.
• Bid Euchre 1 p.m.
• Day for Seniors with Russ Loniello 1:30 p.m.
• Chorus Practice 2:30 p.m.
Friday, March 18
• Beginning Euchre 9 a.m.
• Mahjong 10 a.m.
• Dominoes 10 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
Computer Tutor
Did you get a new phone, tablet or laptop for Christmas? Are you wondering how to set it up and use it? Or do you just wonder how to use a computer? Call 608-837-4611 to sign up for a 30-minute session with a computer volunteer on Monday, March 21 from 2-4 p.m.