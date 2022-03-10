Pictured above are village representatives, and representatives from Dan Chin Homes, Riegert Builders, One Community Bank and the McFarland Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new facility on Bashford Street.
Dan Chin Homes, a McFarland-based real estate company, broke ground on its new headquarters last week.
A new building is now being constructed to house the real estate company at 5411 Bashford Street called “Bashford Place.” It’s a planned mixed-use building with one and two-bedroom apartment units on the first and second floors, along with about 2,000 square feet of retail space for Dan Chin Homes on the ground floor of the building. The site will also have 11 off-street parking spots.
The village approved the development in fall 2021, and ground has officially broken on the project.
“It was super important for us to be in the heart of Mcfarland,” said Dan Chin of Dan Chin Homes. “We care a lot about this community, we are raising our kids here, most of our team lives here...That means a lot.”
Dan Carey of One Community Bank called the project “very symbolic of McFarland,” with its use of local contractors and bankers, building a home base for a local business.
“The Chins do so much great work in our community. We’ve got Riegert Builders, One Community Bank. This is what it’s all about,” Carey said. “I just think it’s going to be a great project.”
Andrew Bremer, the village’s Community and Economic Development Director, said the village acquired the property several years ago in a blighted condition, cleaned it up and has been looking forward to its development.
“We’ve been waiting for a good development project to come forward,” Bremer said. “We’re pretty excited to see this start.”
Apartment units are expected to be available for rent by Fall 2022.