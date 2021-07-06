Movie—Personal History of David Copperfield
The Personal History of David Copperfield puts a fresh, funny, and utterly charming spin on Dickens’ classic, proving some stories truly are timeless. In this fresh adaptation of Charles Dickens’ semiautobiographical novel, young David Copperfield finds himself adrift in a tumultuous landscape when his widowed mother takes a new husband, and David is cast out of the house. This is a Comedy/Drama rated PG. It runs 2 hours. It will be shown on our large screen on Thursday, July 15 at 1:15 p.m. There is no charge, but a donation is appreciated for popcorn and beverages.
Beverage with Briana
The Gathering Place has found a new face to be a part of the team! Come enjoy a beverage and a small snack with Briana Sindahl. Briana is excited to meet everyone and would love to take this time to chat with our members. This is the perfect opportunity to put a “bug” in her ear of activities you would like to see at TGP. Join her on Tuesday, July 13 at 1:30 p.m. Please sign up at the front desk.
Diamond Painting
We will have Sherilyn Aures coming in to teach us how to make a heart shaped key ring out of diamonds! There is also totes, Christmas cards, boxes, bookmarks and more new items to choose from. Diamond painting is based on the same concept as paint-by numbers. You use tiny “diamond”-like facets to create colorful designs with a pick-up pen. This class will be on: Friday, July 16 at 10:00 am. You do need to sign up with the receptionist.
The Gathering Place is a nonprofit senior activity center at 715 Campus St. All ages may participate. See www.gatheringplacemilton.com for more information. For more information call (608) 868-3500.