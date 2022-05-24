McFarland Craft Fair By Madeline Westberg mwestberg@hngnews.com Madeline Westberg Author email May 24, 2022 16 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Students with the McFarland High School school store organized a craft fair with dozens of vendors at the high school in mid-May, with local business owners and community organizations. Madeline Westberg Buy Now Students with the McFarland High School school store organized a craft fair with dozens of vendors at the high school in mid-May, with local business owners and community organizations. Madeline Westberg Buy Now Students with the McFarland High School school store organized a craft fair with dozens of vendors at the high school in mid-May, with local business owners and community organizations. Madeline Westberg Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Madeline Westberg Author email Follow Madeline Westberg Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Featured Weekly Print Ads Tom's Painting Dragon Art Fair Bulletin