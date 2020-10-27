Jayden Cadd, 10, son of Dave and Caitlin Cadd of Milton, has always wanted to shoot a deer. As it turns out, this was his year.
When asked how many times he’s been hunting, Jayden said, “A lot.”
“He’s been hunting with me since he was like 6,” Dave said.
Last year was Jayden’s first year doing the youth gun deer hunt (held each year on the Saturday and Sunday closest to Oct. 8). He didn’t get a deer, but that’s OK.
“I just like the excitement of being able to see the deer and I just like going out in the woods,” said Jayden, who is in fifth grade at Northside Intermediate School.
When asked what his dad has taught him about hunting, he said he’s learned a lot.
First and foremost, he said, “Never point the gun at somebody else.”
“Be safe,” his dad added.
This year, just as they were beginning to pack up and go home, Jayden got his deer.
They had been sitting in a deer stand on private property (owned by family friend Randy Langer)west of Milton for probably about three hours.
“Probably 15 minutes before it got dark, two does came in,” he said. “We got set up, but it was at an angle where it was really hard to shoot, and I was shooting out of a window so it was really hard. I missed the deer. I was really mad about it.”
As Jayden made his way about halfway down the stand, his dad whispered, “Get back in the stand because here comes another deer.”
“The deer walked right in front of us and stopped at about 25 yards,” Jayden said. “I took the shot.”
His dad said he did a really good job staying calm and the shot was good.
“He was pretty bummed out about the deer he had just missed,” Dave added.
Because the sun was setting on the last day, his dad said, “he thought that was it.”
Jayden describes the deer he shot as a buck with two antlers.
“He was probably one and a half year old but he had a really big body on him,” he said. “All field dressed, he was probably at least 110 pounds. Despite his age and how small his antlers were, he was a really big deer.”
After the hunting is done, Dave said, “The big work starts.”
The Cadds process their own meat.
“We do all different kinds of things,” he said. “Tonight we just did ribs. We do steaks, jerky, sausage and bratwurst.”
Jayden prefers tenderloin.
He helped a little with the field dressing and butchering.
“I really want to teach him an appreciation for nature – and not take it lightly that you’re taking a life – and put the meat to good use,” Dave said.
Most of the time, he said, “I don’t go out to harvest an animal, I go out to relax and enjoy time with my son in nature.”
Next, Jayden, referring to his dad, said “We’re going to try to get him a deer.”
“I’ll be bow hunting, but he’ll be with,” his dad added.
Starting in the middle of September, he said, “Almost every weekend, we’re trying to get in the woods.”
Jayden said the biggest challenge is probably the discipline it takes to hunt.
“You can miss the shot. Put a bad shot in the deer and the deer still lives or you can just see nothing,” he said. “Disappointment is probably the biggest thing.
“When you’re hunting, you roll with the punches basically.”
“Stay positive,” his dad said.
“Stay positive,” Jayden repeated.
Jayden’s proud grandparents are Dennis and Sherrie Duoss of Milton and Rick and Peg Cadd of Milton.
