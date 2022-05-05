Alumni of the McFarland Hockey Inc. played in an alumni game on Sunday, May 1 at the McFarland Community Ice Arena. Alumni ranged from the class of 1998 to the class of 2020. The alumni game was part of a fundraising kick-off event on Sunday, to jumpstart a fundraising effort for an expansion to the ice rink on Marsh Road.
