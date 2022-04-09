 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Sandhill crane hunting

Say no to sandhill crane hunting

Dane County Humane Society encourages people to vote against a sandhill crane hunt in Wisconsin during the DNR Conservation Congress’ Annual Spring Public Hearing. You can vote online at https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/about/wcc/springhearing from 7:00 pm April 11 until 7:00 pm April 14.

First, sandhill cranes are slow to reproduce. Their age to maturity is 3 to 8 years old for breeding and when they find their mate, they become a monogamous pair. In addition, a successful breeding season only produces a small annual clutch size. Hunting sandhill cranes could cause the population to plummet in Wisconsin.

Second, authorized hunting of sandhill cranes puts the federally endangered whooping crane at risk. Whooping cranes appear very similar to sandhill cranes and are just as slow to reproduce. Any loss of the endangered whooping crane because of a sandhill crane harvest is unacceptable.

Third, if sandhill cranes are considered a nuisance, there are more humane deterrent strategies that can be utilized. These include fencing, using harassment devices such as Mylar flagging, balloons or pyrotechnics, or a product such as Avipel to stop birds from consuming agricultural corn. Land owners already can obtain a permit to shoot cranes on a case-by-case basis.

Please vote in the hearing and contact your representatives to tell them: Protect the cranes! Say no to sandhill crane hunting!

-Lisa Bernard, Dane County Humane Society

