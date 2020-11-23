The tradition of remembering active duty military during the holidays continues in Milton’s Veterans Park.
A tree is decorated with white lights, yellow ribbons and buttons with the names of community members on active duty. Early this week, there were 70 buttons on the tree.
If you know a community member who is serving in the military nearby or far away, contact Milton resident Emma Robinson, who started the tradition in 2018. She can be reached by calling or texting (608) 289-9296.
“We want to fill the tree to honor as many community members as we can,” she said.
Once the tree is decorated, Robinson said the idea is family and friends can go to the park, take a picture of their ribbon and send the picture to the person whose name is on the button.
That way, she said they know that the community of Milton is thinking of them and supporting them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.