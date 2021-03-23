Authorities on Friday reported they believed they had recovered the body of Kevin Doyle, a Milton man reported missing on March 17.
According to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, two police divers shortly before noon Friday recovered Doyle’s body on the northwest end of Bowers Lake, a marshy area where authorities had recovered the bodies of the man’s two Labrador retriever dogs Thursday. (Bowers Lake is northwest of Storrs Lake.)
The discovery of Doyle’s body came at about 11:43 a.m. Friday, according to the sheriff’s office.
Sheriff Troy Knudson said aerial drones with cameras had helped the sheriff’s office spot an area in the lake’s murky water that showed what looked to be a submerged object.
That was where divers later recovered Doyle’s body, he said. It’s the same area of the lake where Doyle’s two dogs had been found dead, apparently after they’d drowned, Knudson said.
Doyle’s body was located in an area of Bowers Lake with water about 3 feet deep and about a foot of mud at the bottom, Knudson indicated.
The search began March 17 after Doyle, 66, went for a walk at Storrs Lake (east of Milton) and did not return.
It’s not clear what led to Doyle ending up in the water, but Knudson said there are no indications of foul play. And while he said it’s possible the medical examiner could have findings that would yield more clues about Doyle’s death, “all indications are that it just appears to be a tragic accident.”
Doyle’s body and the dogs all were found a short distance from a public-use side trail that runs along the lake, Knudson said.
The state Department of Natural Resources considers the lake part of a marsh drainage basin that’s 8 acres in size with a maximum depth of 6 feet.
The DNR describes the lake’s bottom as 40% “muck.”
Knudson said the terrain leading to the lakefront in the area is fairly solid ground, but the lake itself is in a stage of “transition” from winter to spring.
He indicated that some parts of the shore area earlier this week might have been covered by thin ice with snow on top.
Knudson said Doyle’s body and his dogs were found near a section of ice along the shore.
He said it’s difficult to tell this time of year whether that ice was a remnant of shore ice or if it was ice that had floated or blown in from another part of the small lake.
Drones were sent up Friday morning to peer into the water. The dive team from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was on hand, and a sonar boat was also available, Knudson said.
Thursday
Searchers had feared Doyle fell through the ice of the lake and drowned, Knudson said Thursday evening.
The day had started with volunteers lined up to help with the search.
As of late morning, the search party numbered about 85 people, including volunteers, first responders, and trained search and rescue groups, Knudson said.
A National Guard helicopter arrived around 10:15 a.m. and coordinated with searchers on the ground and on the water.
At around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, a bus dropped off a group of volunteers in a parking lot about a half-mile from Bowers and Storrs lakes. They had returned from an hours-long morning search of the dense wetlands around the two lakes.
The afternoon’s search focused on the waters of Bowers Lake after the bodies of the Labrador retrievers were found by searchers on the northwest side of the lake, Knudson said.
Shortly before 4 p.m., a deputy found what was believed to be Doyle’s cane in the water along the shore in the same area. Doyle reportedly had a prosthetic leg.
Searchers were using a remote-controlled boat equipped with sonar that the Fontana Fire Department brought to the scene around 5 p.m., Knudson said.
Wednesday
The search began Wednesday (March 17) and broke off around midnight.
Doyle had been last seen near his home at 9:30 a.m. and was expected to be home at 10:30 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.
A sherriff’s office deputy conducting a routine security check at Storrs Lake at about 1:35 p.m. took a report that he was missing, a news release states. According to family, Doyle left his residence in Milton at about 9:30 a.m. to hike the trails near Storrs Lake, as he does most days. When he had not returned by 11:30 a.m., family members started searching for him.
Doyle left his home with his dogs, Ollie and Frank. His vehicle was parked at Storrs Lake.
Search efforts on Wednesday included grid searching on foot, vehicle patrols, neighborhood canvas, ATVs, UTVs, drones with thermal capabilities and several canines.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Milton and Milton Township Fire Department, Wisconsin DNR, City of Milton Police Department, Town of Milton Police Department, Whitewater Area Mounted Search and Rescue Team, Beloit Police Department and the Winnebago County, Illinois sheriff’s office K9 Unit, Wisconsin K9 SOS and others.
Community members and friends of Doyle offered to help search on Wednesday, but Knudson said they were turned away from the scene so the K9s could work.
Volunteers
On Thursday morning dozens of volunteers walked in straight lines through the soupy marshes.
Brett Wueisensel and Dean Kopp were among them. The men said they worked alongside other volunteers who brought in private rescue dogs, horses and ATVs. Local fire and law enforcement agencies worked the area with aerial drones and search boats.
Wueisensel and Kopp, both employees of Alliant Energy, said they had worked with Doyle before he retired.
They said a team of 40 Alliant Energy workers had taken off work to help search for the man they had known for decades who they said was a dog lover.
“Just the nicest guy,” Kopp said of Doyle. “Always a smile on his face, always a happy dude.”
