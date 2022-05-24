Marshall Police Department rspoehr rspoehr Author email May 24, 2022 May 24, 2022 Updated 19 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Chief: John NaultLieutenant: Kristine QuamSergeant: Kyle VirchowSchool Resource Officer: Dayne RetallickOffice manager: Deanna ChadwickOfficers: Joseph Nickel, Brian Faulhaber, Ryan Brandon, Caleb Larsen Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save rspoehr Author email Follow rspoehr Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Featured Weekly Print Ads Tom's Painting Dragon Art Fair Bulletin