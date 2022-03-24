Letter to the editor: Village Lanes site development

When I was a younger child, I used to play a game with my friends. One of us would be blind-folded and would be tasked with finding a hidden object. As the blind-folded child moved away from the object, the others would scream-out that the child was getting “colder”. As they moved closer to the object, the others would yell out that they were getting “warmer”; culminating in screams of “you’re burning hot” as the prize was within the child’s grasp. The City of Monona Plan Commission is getting warmer.
As reported in the March 17, 2022 edition of the Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle, the Plan Commission recently approved the General Develop Plan (GDP) for the former Village Lanes Bowling center that now stands vacant. The GDP provides the general plan for the whole project. The developer proposed constructing 191 residential units with 3,064 SF of commercial space. The Commission requested the number of residential units be reduced from 191 to 161 to limit the massing of the project and ensure it fits within the surrounding community.
The next step for this project is to get City Council approval of the GDP and the Commission’s motion. If the Commission’s motion is approved by the Council, the developer can still request to construct over 161 residential units but getting final approval on the design to do so will be much more difficult.
Nevertheless, without additional design changes, the project will still reduce the amount of affordable commercial space in Monona by approximately 3,500 SF and businesses that currently reside in the commercial space on the existing site will be displaced, if the second phase of the project comes to fruition. In addition, the project will do nothing to address the City’s limited supply of single-family owner-occupied homes.
The Commission’s proposed number of units on the site is not ideal but it is a compromise between what the developer has been proposing and the needs of Monona’s community. The Commission will have to continue working to ensure future developments in the City meet those needs.
Congratulations City of Monona Plan Commission, you have not yet found the object but at least you are getting warmer. Maybe next time you can be “burning hot” and find the prize.