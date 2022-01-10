On Saturday, Jan. 8, at approximately 3:06 a.m. Deputies from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office were completing a crash investigation on USH HWY 12/18 westbound, at the Seminole Hwy Off-ramp located in the Town of Madison. A Dane County Sheriff’s Deputy was seated in his squad car on the far left lane with his emergency lights activated behind a crashed vehicle that was actively being removed from the roadway by a Towing Company, when he was struck from behind by a passing motorist.
A 2018 Chevy Cruze had been traveling westbound on US HWY 12/18 approaching the traffic crash site and failed to slow down or move over for the emergency vehicle. The Chevy Cruze drove into the back end of the squad car, causing damage to both vehicles. Luckily, the vehicle operator and the Deputy both walked away without significant injuries. Madison Police Department was requested to assist with the crash investigation. MPD Officers responded and identified the operator as, 22 year old Sergio S. Ardella-Alvarado of Baraboo, who was subsequently arrested for OWI-1st offense.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the community, that it is state law to move over or slowdown in order to provide a “safety zone” for all first responders and utility vehicles that may be stopped on the side of the road with warning lights flashing. Furthermore, the Sheriff’s Office urges motorists to be responsible and driver sober.