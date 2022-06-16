On Tuesday, June 14, the Lake Ripley Country Club Women’s Organization was busy competing in the Flag Race. Golfers add their handicap to a par round of golf and go as far as they can using just those strokes. The 18-hole winner was Charlene Cederberg with Joyce Gehler right behind her. This year’s 9-hole winner was Gina Eggert.
The 18-hole play of the day was low net, low putts. In Flight 1, Charlene Cederberg took low net and low putts. Sue Repyak placed first In Flight 2 with Cindy Hartman taking low putts. Flight 3 had a tie for low net between Sharon Lund and Marlene Lee with low putts going to Sharon Lund. April Mickelson had a birdie on #12 and Sharon Lund had a sunken approach on #11.
Virginia Newcomb took first place low net in Flight 1 of the 9-hole golfers with a tie between Marti Tenzer and Sue O’Hara for low putts. Gina Eggert took first place in Flight 2 low net with Jane Spindler in second place. Low putts first place was Gina Eggert and second went to Sue Buell. Marge Stach dominated Flight 3 taking both low net and low putts. There were no birdies but three sunken approaches to report this week. All three were on #7 by Kristina Purdy, Gina Eggert and Vicki O’Kane.
Ann Lucas took first place in bridge this week. Following her was 2) Betty Litscher, 3) Carole Wollin, and 4) Jan Niebler.
Euchre finals include 1) Bernadine Christianson, 2) Jackie Slinde, 3) Carol Zimbric, and 4) Pat Gahan.
On a stormy Wednesday night, 32 people played Euchre at Lake Ripley Country Club. The winners were first - Diane Wilkinson, second - Pat New, a tie for third between Sue Adas and Betty Hoesley, fourth - Cindy Hartman and fifth - Neil Borchert. Betty Hoesley had the most stars for lone hands. Our next Euchre night will be Wednesday, July 13th.