Local Government Meetings Jan. 13-31

Jan 12, 2022

City of Monona
Sustainability Committee: Jan. 13, 6:30 p.m., City Hall/virtual
Community Media Committee: Jan. 13, 6 p.m., Virtual
City Council: Jan. 18, 7 p.m., Monona Public Library/virtual
Finance Committee: Jan. 18, 6 p.m., Monona Public Library/virtual
Parks and Recreation Board: Jan. 25, 6:30 p.m.

Village of McFarland
Committee of the Whole: Jan. 10 5:30 p.m., Municipal Center/virtual
Village Board: Jan. 10 7 p.m., Municipal Center/virtual
Board of Zoning Appeals: Jan. 12 4:30 p.m., Municipal Center/virtual
Public Utilities Committee: Jan. 18, 6 p.m., Municipal Center/virtual
Plan Commission: Jan. 18, 6 p.m., Municipal Center/virtual
Joint Diversity Equity and Inclusion Committee/Village Board: Jan. 19, 6 p.m., Municipal Center/virtual
Committee of the Whole: Jan. 24, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Center/virtual
Village Board: Jan. 24, 7 p.m., Municipal Center/virtual
Communications committee: Jan. 25, 6 p.m., Municipal Center/virtual
Finance committee: Jan. 26, 6:30 p.m., Municipal Center/virtual
Parks and Recreation Committee: Jan. 27, 6:30 p.m., Municipal Center/virtual

Village of Cottage Grove
Tourism Commission: Jan. 6
ARC: Jan. 9
Police Commission: Jan. 9
Plan Commission: Jan. 12 at 6:30 p.m.
CDA: Jan. 13
Sustainability committee: Jan. 14
Village Board: Jan. 17
Deer-Grove EMS: Jan. 18 and Jan. 20
Public Works: Jan. 18
Joint landfill Committee: Jan. 24
Joint fire Committee: Jan. 24
Joint meeting to discuss fire study results: Jan. 31,6:30 p.m., Village Hall/virtual

Town of Cottage Grove
Emergency Governance Committee: Jan. 11, 6 p.m., Town Hall/virtual
Town Board: Jan. 17, 7 p.m., Town Hall/virtual
Deer-Grove EMS: Jan. 18 and Jan. 20, 6:30 p.m., Emergency Services building/virtual
Joint landfill Committee: Jan. 24, 6 p.m., Town Hall/virtual
Joint fire Committee: Jan. 24, 6:30 p.m., Town Hall/virtual
Plan Commission: Jan. 26, 7 p.m., Town Hall/virtual
Joint meeting to discuss fire study results: Jan. 31,6:30 p.m., Village Hall/virtual

McFarland School District
School Board: Jan. 24, 7 p.m., Virtual

Monona Grove School District
School Board: Jan. 26, 7 p.m., District Office/virtual