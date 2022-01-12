City of Monona

Sustainability Committee: Jan. 13, 6:30 p.m., City Hall/virtual

Community Media Committee: Jan. 13, 6 p.m., Virtual

City Council: Jan. 18, 7 p.m., Monona Public Library/virtual

Finance Committee: Jan. 18, 6 p.m., Monona Public Library/virtual

Parks and Recreation Board: Jan. 25, 6:30 p.m.

Village of McFarland

Committee of the Whole: Jan. 10 5:30 p.m., Municipal Center/virtual

Village Board: Jan. 10 7 p.m., Municipal Center/virtual

Board of Zoning Appeals: Jan. 12 4:30 p.m., Municipal Center/virtual

Public Utilities Committee: Jan. 18, 6 p.m., Municipal Center/virtual

Plan Commission: Jan. 18, 6 p.m., Municipal Center/virtual

Joint Diversity Equity and Inclusion Committee/Village Board: Jan. 19, 6 p.m., Municipal Center/virtual

Committee of the Whole: Jan. 24, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Center/virtual

Village Board: Jan. 24, 7 p.m., Municipal Center/virtual

Communications committee: Jan. 25, 6 p.m., Municipal Center/virtual

Finance committee: Jan. 26, 6:30 p.m., Municipal Center/virtual

Parks and Recreation Committee: Jan. 27, 6:30 p.m., Municipal Center/virtual

Village of Cottage Grove

Tourism Commission: Jan. 6

ARC: Jan. 9

Police Commission: Jan. 9

Plan Commission: Jan. 12 at 6:30 p.m.

CDA: Jan. 13

Sustainability committee: Jan. 14

Village Board: Jan. 17

Deer-Grove EMS: Jan. 18 and Jan. 20

Public Works: Jan. 18

Joint landfill Committee: Jan. 24

Joint fire Committee: Jan. 24

Joint meeting to discuss fire study results: Jan. 31,6:30 p.m., Village Hall/virtual

Town of Cottage Grove

Emergency Governance Committee: Jan. 11, 6 p.m., Town Hall/virtual

Town Board: Jan. 17, 7 p.m., Town Hall/virtual

Deer-Grove EMS: Jan. 18 and Jan. 20, 6:30 p.m., Emergency Services building/virtual

Joint landfill Committee: Jan. 24, 6 p.m., Town Hall/virtual

Joint fire Committee: Jan. 24, 6:30 p.m., Town Hall/virtual

Plan Commission: Jan. 26, 7 p.m., Town Hall/virtual

Joint meeting to discuss fire study results: Jan. 31,6:30 p.m., Village Hall/virtual

McFarland School District

School Board: Jan. 24, 7 p.m., Virtual

Monona Grove School District

School Board: Jan. 26, 7 p.m., District Office/virtual

Recommended for you