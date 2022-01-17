Lake Mills grad helps Midway Marauders to 2022 Palm Bowl Championship Jan 17, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lance Tarnutzer, a Lake Mills High School graduate, helped the Midway Marauders Semi-Pro football team to the 2022 Palm Bowl Championship on Saturday, Dec. 15 in Orlando, Fla.Tarnutzer, the team's long snapper, recovered a fumble that led to a field goal for M3 right before halftime of a 16-6 victory over the Kansas City (Mo) Bulldogs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Featured Weekly Print Ads Tom's Painting Bulletin