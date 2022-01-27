Sun Prairie bantam hockey scores Ryan Gregory Ryan Gregory Author email Jan 27, 2022 Jan 27, 2022 Updated 40 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Saturday, Jan. 22SHAW B 4, Sun Prairie Bantam B 1Goal: Dylan Rufener.Assist: Max Helmstadter.Goalie: Mess Rosol, 38 saves.Saturday, Jan. 22Oregon B 6, Sun Prairie Bantam B 4Goals: Landon Winkofsky, Griffin Schulze, Max Helmstadter, Henry Hoelscher.Assists: Griffin Schulze (2), Dylan Rufener.Goalie: Mess Rosol, 25 saves.Sunday, Jan. 23Springfield Bantam A3 8, Sun Prairie Bantam B 2Goals: Max Helmstadter, Alex Robinson.Assists: Joseph Smith (2).Goalie: Mess Rosol, 29 saves. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ryan Gregory Author email Follow Ryan Gregory Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Classified Ads City Attorney Bulletin Featured Weekly Print Ads Tom's Painting Bulletin