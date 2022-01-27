Saturday, Jan. 22

SHAW B 4, Sun Prairie Bantam B 1

Goal: Dylan Rufener.

Assist: Max Helmstadter.

Goalie: Mess Rosol, 38 saves.

Saturday, Jan. 22

Oregon B 6, Sun Prairie Bantam B 4

Goals: Landon Winkofsky, Griffin Schulze, Max Helmstadter, Henry Hoelscher.

Assists: Griffin Schulze (2), Dylan Rufener.

Goalie: Mess Rosol, 25 saves.

Sunday, Jan. 23

Springfield Bantam A3 8, Sun Prairie Bantam B 2

Goals: Max Helmstadter, Alex Robinson.

Assists: Joseph Smith (2).

Goalie: Mess Rosol, 29 saves.

