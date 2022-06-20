 Skip to main content
Immanuel Lutheran Church of Hubbleton to celebrate 125th anniversary

Immanuel Lutheran of Hubbleton
Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hubbleton will have its 125th anniversary celebration in July, which will give the church a chance to showcase its altar, which Interim Pastor Lance Hoff said is unique because of having a pulpit.

 Ryan Spoehr

A longtime religious staple in rural Hubbleton is about to celebrate a historic milestone.

On July 10 at 9 a.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, W7085 Pearl St., Watertown, will have a celebration to commemorate its 125th anniversary.

Lance Hoff is the latest part of the history, as he has been the interim pastor for about 5 years.

“Even though the congregation has the affront to a small community, no matter where I go I run into people who have connections to Immanuel,” Hoff said.

The origin of the church can be traced back to 1897, which is when it was built. A pastor at St. John’s of Waterloo witnessed growth in Hubbleton with a post office, a railroad station and lumberyard. Two decades after its start, Immanuel joined St. Mark’s of Richwood and the churches have shared a pastor ever since.

The congregation has shrunk, but that has led to the church having even more of a community feel. At one time, Hubbleton was a growing community with a railroad, train stop and stores at its core. Services generally have around a dozen people.

The church has the same issues that many other rural congregations have throughout the state and country. Membership has gone down in the years following the opening. However, while it is small, there is still a close-knit feel, Hoff said.

“I think that’s it’s great advantage. You don’t get lost in the crowd there. Everybody knows everybody,” Hoff said. “When you come to church on Sunday, there’s generally a lot of chatting going on.”

The close-knit feel goes even further than the active list of members.

“No matter where I go, it seems as though everyone has a connection to the church, whether they were a member or a family member was a part of the church,” Hoff said.

Since the church was built, it has had additions.

“The altar is unique. It has an altar with a pulpit,” Hoff said.

At the July 10 ceremony will be the traditional service. Roger Grosnick, who served as pastor for the church in the 1970s and 1980s, will be the guest pastor.

