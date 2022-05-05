MARSHALL
May 14: Holy Trinity Brat Fry
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of Marshall will sponsor a brat and hot dog fry on Saturday, May 14, at 430 Hubbell Street, Marshall. Chips, drinks and cookies will also be available. There will be meals for sale, but items will also be sold separately. Outdoor seating will be available.
May 16: Senior Aerobics
The Marshall Public Library, 605 Waterloo Road, offers free senior aerobics at 10 a.m. on Mondays. This is a low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55 and older. Increase your flexibility and tone your muscles with easy to follow exercises. Marshall EMS will also do free blood pressure checks at no cost. More information is available at 608-655-3123.
May 17: Book club
The Marshall Public Library book club will discuss “All Adults Here” by Emma Straub in the library’s community room from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
May 19: Library Story Time
The Marshall Public Library hosts Story Time at 10 a.m. on Thursdays. Bring your toddlers and join in music, stories and an activity. More information is available at 608-655-3123.
May 21: Book talk
Marshall native Greg Peck will discuss his writing career and two books on local history at the Marshall Area Historical Society Museum, 128 E. Main St. Saturday, May 21, at 1 p.m. Peck is a 1975 Marshall High School graduate. He won several journalism awards while working at three Wisconsin newspapers. He wrote “Death Beyond the Willows” and “Memories of Marshall.”
WATERLOO
May 12: Book talk
Waterloo area author Carrie Voigt Schonhoff will have a book talk and poetry reading Thursday, May 12, at 6 p.m. at the Karl Junginger Memorial Library 625 N. Monroe St.
May 14: Pork chop dinner
The American Legion Post 233 in Waterloo will have a pork chop dinner Saturday, May 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. or until sold out. It is $10.50 for adults and $6 for children younger than 12. In addition to pork chops, potatoes with gravy, a vegetable, bread, assorted salads and assorted desserts will be served. People may dine in or have meals to go. Delivery is also available in Waterloo by calling 920-478-4300. For more information, contact any Legion member or call 920-478-2780.
May 15: Waterloo Fire and EMS to host pancake breakfast
The Waterloo Fire and EMS Department will host its annual pancake breakfast Sunday, May 15, from 8 a.m. to noon. It will be at the station, 900 Industrial Lane, Waterloo. Presale tickets are $6 and at the door it’s $8. Children five years old and younger may eat for free. Tickets can be purchased by department members or at the fire station. The breakfast is all one wishes to eat. There will be raffles.
May 17: Memory Cafe
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library will host a memory cafe featuring painted flower pots Tuesday, May 17, from 1-2:30 p.m. For questions, call 920-478-3344.
May 17: Adult yoga
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library will host adult yoga Tuesday, May 17, at 6 p.m. There will be a local instructor for all yoga skill levels. The event is for anyone 15 years of age or older, but minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
