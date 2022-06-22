The annual Town and Country Days festival, a weekend-long staple of the Lake Mills community, is approaching.
The annual festival will run Thursday, June 23 to Sunday, June 26 in downtown Lake Mills.
The festivities kick off Thursday with carnival rides from 5-9 p.m. at Lake Mills Commons Park, 100 North Main Street. The beer tent, run by the Sons of the American Legion Post 67, opens at 5 p.m., with local band Vehicle 6 playing from 7-10 p.m.
On Friday, rides continue from 5-9 p.m., and the beer tent opens at noon. The Decade will perform at the Sons of the American Legion Entertainment Tent from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.
On Saturday, festivities continue in downtown Lake Mills. The annual parade steps off at 10:30 a.m. and runs from Lake Mills High School on South Main to near the elementary school on North Main. The parade is organized by Legendary Lake Mills, a local business organization.
“From amazing local floats to the ever-popular stilt walkers and upbeat, live music, we take pride in putting together a community parade with something for every family member to enjoy,” the organization said on its website.
The annual big wheel race will take place immediately following the parade behind the Leader Printing building, 320 N. Main Street. The race is hosted by the Lake Mills Optimist Club.
The beer tent will be open on June 25 starting at 11 a.m. Cherry Pie will perform from 8 p.m. to 12 p.m. And the carnival midway will be open on Saturday from 12-4 p.m. and 5-9 p.m.
Festivities wrap up on Sunday, June 26 with live music from Paul Filipowicz and The Apollo Kings from noon to 2 p.m. The beer tent opens at 11:30 a.m., and rides continue from 12-4 p.m.
The beer tent will be for those 21 and over. There will be a $5 cover charge Friday and Saturday evening. Military personnel with ID will be admitted free.
The world-famous slidermobile will be parked at Lake Mills Commons Park beginning Thursday, selling sliders. And numerous local clubs are holding fundraisers by selling various food items throughout the weekend.
Wristband vouchers for the carnival rides and games are now on sale at the Lake Mills Leader office, 320 N. Main St. Vouchers are $20 at the Leader. All vouchers must be redeemed for a wristband at the carnival midway ticket booth at the time of use. Sales will be available until noon on Friday, June 24 and purchases are cash or check only (made out to the American Legion). A percentage of sales goes to the Lake Mills American Legion Post 67. The Lake Mills Leader summer hours are Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to noon.