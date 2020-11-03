When is it too early to put up holiday decorations? Is there even such a thing?
The Milton Area Chamber of Commerce isn’t saying you have to put up holiday lights now, but it is trying to get the word out about the 2020 Show of Lights.
People are invited to drive around from 4 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6 to see decorated homes and businesses in the city .
A map will be created to show the homes and businesses that have entered.
Prizes will be awarded for first and second place in each category (homes and businesses).
The chamber of commerce is working on a map that shows where to go for the 2020 Show of Lights.
Homes and businesses are asked to sign up by Sunday, Nov. 15. Entry forms are available from the Milton Area Chamber of Commerce, 144 Merchant Row.
For more information:
Milton Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dani Stivarius encourages people to sign up.
“We want to spread the Christmas cheer and people are looking for things to do,” she said.
Email execdir@visitmilton.com or call 608-868-6222 with questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.