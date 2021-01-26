Globally, over 2 million deaths are prevented every year from vaccination programs. But vaccines that stay in the bottle, even the best vaccines in the world, do nothing. It is important that everyone who can get vaccinated does so.
• Vaccines are safe. Every vaccine approved by the FDA goes through a three phase process of trials. In each trial, more individuals receive the vaccine and it is tested for safety and for efficacy (making sure it works to prevent disease). Several thousand people receive a vaccine and are studied to make sure there are no dangerous side effects before a vaccine is approved. During this process, some people are given a placebo (inactive shot) and are compared to those receiving the vaccine.
• Mild side effects are expected. Vaccines work by exposing your immune system to antigens that cannot cause disease, but can teach your immune system to recognize and attack specific viruses or bacteria. When your immune system is activated, you can have some mild side effects such as soreness at the injection site, achiness, tiredness, or low grade fever lasting for a day or two.
• Effectiveness varies. Flu vaccines include several flu strains, but don’t usually have all the strains that might go around in a given year. Therefore, the flu vaccine prevents 40-60% of flu related hospitalizations each year. The new COVID-19 vaccines are showing effectiveness rates above 90%.
• Fast doesn’t mean unsafe. Due to the severity of the pandemic, the COVID-19 vaccine approval process has been moving very quickly. This does not mean corners were cut regarding safety. Due to a “head start” based on previous research on other coronaviruses such as SARS and MERS, a large financial investment, and by doing multiple steps at the same time, scientists have been able to safely speed up the process.
• COVID-19 vaccines are approved under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), not full FDA approval. The FDA may issue an EUA when certain criteria are met. These criteria include that there are no adequate, approved, available alternatives and based on the totality of scientific evidence available, the known and potential benefits of the product outweigh the known and potential risks of the product. All of these criteria have been met for two COVID-19 vaccines so far.
Safety studies of the vaccines will continue as they are introduced around the world. Stay informed so when a vaccine becomes available, you feel confident that it is safe. If you have concerns, talk with your medical provider about the best choice for you.
The pandemic has been spreading around the world for almost a year. There have been many lives lost, people sickened and economies damaged, but vaccines offer hope. New vaccines have the potential to greatly reduce the spread and severity of this disease. But even the most effective vaccine will only work in people who are vaccinated.
Shari Faber is a Health Educator for the Rock County Public Health Department. If you would like to ask a health-related question to be answered in a future column, email RCHealthDept@co.rock.wi.us. The Rock County Public Health Department reserves the right not to answer any questions deemed unsuitable. For more information follow us on social media @rockcountyPHD.
