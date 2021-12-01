Milton High Athletics Schedule Dec. 2-8 Milton Courier staff Dec 1, 2021 51 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save As the winter prep sports season kicks into high gear, the Tom Lieder boys swim invitational highlights upcoming Milton High School sports activities.The Red Hawks will welcome several of the top area teams to the Lieder Family Pool on Saturday for the invitational that begins at 10 a.m.Both the boys and girls basketball teams began Badger East Conference play with games against Madison Edgewood. The girls host the Crusaders on Saturday, with the boys hosting on Tuesday night.The storied Milton wrestling program gets its season underway at the East Troy Invitational on Saturday.Gymnastics also gets the 2021-22 starts its season with a nonconference home meet against Waunakee next Tuesday.The boys hockey team, which has started the season 1-1-1, plays its second Badger East Conference game Monday at Stoughton.Milton High Athletics Schedule(December 2-8)Thursday, Dec. 2: Boys hockey--At Beaver Dam, 7 p.m.; Wrestling--At Beaver Dam, 7 p.m.Saturday, Dec. 4: Boys basketball--At Mount Horeb, 2:30 p.m.; Boys swim--Tom Lieder Invitational, 10 a.m.; Girls basketball--Madison Edgewood, 11:30 a.m.; Wrestling--At East Troy Invitational, 9 a.m.Monday, Dec. 6: Boys hockey--At Stoughton, 7 p.m.; Grils basketball--Clinton, 7:30 p.m.Tuesday, Dec. 7: Boys basketball--Madison Edgewood, 7:30 p.m.; Gymnastics--Waunakee, 6 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Featured Weekly Print Ads Tom's Painting Bulletin