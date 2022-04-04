Expectations are high this season for the Sun Prairie girls soccer team. The Cardinals return a wealth of talent from a Big Eight champion squad from a season ago. While aspirations will be lofty on the pitch this season, Sun Prairie took things slow in the season opener.
The Cardinals hosted non-conference opponent Waunakee to kick off the 2022 season on Friday, Apr. 1. The Warriors were a great measuring stick and head coach Matt Cleveland chose to use the game as a learning experience. He subbed new players in early and often, letting some of the younger players get a chance to play and getting a look at who fit best where.
Sun Prairie looked very solid all game, but it was Waunakee that got a few breaks. The Warriors walked away with a 2-0 victory.
Lily Schellpfeffer, Sun Prairie's senior goalie, put on a great display. The Warriors were ambitious offensively, getting the ball into the box three times in the first minute of the game. Schellpfeffer never flinched, collecting and clearing all three attempts.
Wauankee kept up the offensive pressure and held control of possession for long stretches in the first half. Sun Prairie had some looks offensively, but the Warriors had their defensive intensity turned up all the way and were quick to clear and play attempts.
This back-and-forth of Schellpfeffer clearing shots away and the Waunakee defense recovering the ball came to a head at about the 27 minute mark of the first half. At first, it looked as though Sun Prairie was about to break through. The Cardinals made a feverish push through the Waunakee defense and squared for a shot at the goal.
Unfortunately, a Waunakee defender swooped in and took possession, only to boot it up to a streaking forward that was all alone thanks to the all-in offensive push from the Cardinals. She carried the ball the length of the field, dished to a teammate at the last second, and just like that Waunakee had a 1-0 lead.
Sun Prairie never wavered. The Cardinals went right back to business as usual and got a nice shot on goal about five minutes later, which was saved. The offense on both sides was quiet for the remainder of the half as Waunakee carried a 1-0 lead into the break.
As all of this was happening, waves of new Cardinals were being introduced to the game. Cleveland would sub in 3-4 players at a time, truly using the game as an opportunity to learn.
The second half was more of the same for Waunakee. The Warriors showed good offensive aggression and were able to net one more security goal and hang on for the shutout win.
While a season-opening loss is not the ideal outcome, there is still a lot for the Cardinals to be excited about this spring.
Sun Prairie bring back two 1st team all-conference selections in junior midfielder Lily Rimrodt and junior defender Marin Duffy. Also back in the fold for the Cardinals for her junior season is second team all-conference selection midfielder Ellianna Trilling. As if that wasn't enough, honorable mention all-conference selections like junior forward Josie Langhans and senior defender Savannah Miller return.
These stellar Cardinals, as well as now-graduated seniors Maddie Strey, Emily Olson, and Jillian Buenger, led Sun Prairie to an 8-4 regular season record in 2021, including an impressive 8-1 record in Big Eight conference play. This edged out some other top competitors like Verona and Madison West to bring the Big Eight crown back to Sun Prairie.
After beating Madison East in the first round of the WIAA state tournament, hopes of a deep run were dashed as Big Eight rival Madison West bounced the Cardinals in the regional final.
This time around, the Cardinals have a gluttony of experience and bragging rights from last season. They have awhile to figure out what formations and lineups work best, too. Big Eight conference play doesn't begin until Thursday, Apr. 21 when the Cardinals will host La Follette.
Until then, Sun Prairie has four non-conference games to play. Next up is another home match, this time against Oregon on Thursday, Apr. 7 at 7 pm.