The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday, unless a holiday causes a schedule change. Articles may be edited for clarity and length. Articles may be published three consecutive weeks prior to the event.
Oct. 9: Legion drive-thru fish fry
On Friday Oct. 9, from 4-7 pm American Legion Post 360, 417 East Main Street, Waunakee will have a Drive-Thru fish fry. Menu includes three pieces of deep-fried cod, French fries, sweet and sour coleslaw, roll, and a tartar sauce.$12 per meal cash or check only. Enter the parking lot from Cross Street and follow the signs to pick your food without leaving your car. For more information call or email Commander Mark McWilliams 608-669-3707 or mcwilliamsfam5@tds.net
Oct. 9: Cranes of the world
The Waunakee Public Library will host a Zoom event with the International Crane Foundation at 10 a.m. Oct. 9. Educators from the International Crane Foundation will share folk stories about cranes from all around the world in a fun, active way for your youngsters to learn about cranes and culture. Make sure to register on Waunakee Public Library web site or call. Zoom meeting details will be emailed the morning of the program.
Oct. 9: St. Peter Parish Fish Fry
St. Peter Parish, 7121 Hwy. K, Ashton, will serve a drive-thru fish fry dinner from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 9 in the school parking lot with carry-outs only.
Oct. 11: Dane Firefighters drive-thru chicken dinner
The Dane Fire Department will host a drive-thru barbecue chicken dinner Oct. 11. The department is encouraging and accepting pre-orders until Sept. 27 at www.danefire.com. A limited number of dinners will be available Oct. 11, but a pre-order is the only way to ensure you will get a meal. The dinner is $12 and includes a half chicken, baked potato, baked beans, and a dinner roll. Also as a fundraiser, you can can participate in Sportsman’s Raffle or order a stoneware mug by visiting the website.
Oct. 12: 100th anniversary of suffrage
The Waunakee Public Library will host a Zoom program for the 100th anniversary of suffrage, allowing participants to take a march through suffrage. See how Wisconsin fits within the larger story of enfranchisement and analyze the conflict and complications that suffragists faced as they sought the right to vote. To join this program, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12, go to website or follow this link: https://zoom.us/j/97671918905
Oct. 14 Boo Bash
Boo Bash will look different this year with the pandemic, but the Waunakee Chamber of Commerce will host an event at the depot. Children are invited to pick up goodie bags. Businesses who would like to donate candy or Halloween themed items can do so by Oct. 9. Email office@waunakeechamber.com.
Oct. 14: St. Mary’s beef dinner, fruitcakes
On Wednesday, Oct. 14, from 3-6 p.m. St Mary of Lake Catholic Church’s famous Roast Beef dinner and world famous fruit cakes will be at the Karben4 Tap room at the St. John the Baptist Church parking lot, 209 South St. Enter off South Street. Meals are $12 and include roast beef, mashed potatoes, green beans, creamy coleslaw, and bun with butter. World famous fruit cakes will also be for sale Credit card only. For information call Kim Piazza at (608) 849-5121 ext. 136 or email kpiazza@stjb.org
Oct. 14: Waunakee Farmers Market
The Waunakee Farmers Market will be open from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday and Wednesdays through October at the Waun-A-Bowl/Rocky Rococo parking lot.
Oct. 16: Westport Legion Post Fish Fry
American Legion Post 481 will serve fish dinners from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 16 to help support local veteran programs. Choose from baked or deep fried cod, a large walleye filet. dinners include coleslaw, beans, bread, choice of potato or french frys, cookie and coffee and start at just $9. Located at River Road and Hwy. 113 next to Taylor’s Liquor Store. Dinners are carry-out only. Call (608) 849-7480 to order ahead or order in person.
Oct. 17: Clear the Creek
Please join volunteers and Capitol Water Trails in helping remove log jams on Six Mile Creek between Mill Road and the Woodland Drive pond. This will make this section of creek accessible to paddlers and make the flow of water more efficient. At 9 a.m., meet at the Mill Road bridge to touch base. We will work on the rocky section just below Mill with a few small blockages. You can bring saws and get in the water to cut or stay dry up on the banks to toss branches out of the way. No experience is necessary and kids are welcome. For additional information, please visit the Friends of Six Mile Creek group on Facebook.
Oct. 17: Legion Auxiliary burger, brat sale
Waunakee’s American Legion Auxiliary Unit 360 will hold a drive-thru sale of their renowned WaunaFest hamburgers and cheeseburgers along with Johnsonville Brats at the American Legion, 417 E Main Street, on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. or until supplies run out. The menu will feature a choice of hamburgers ($5), cheeseburgers ($5) and Johnsonville Brats ($5), all served with a bag of chips. Onions, mustard and ketchup will also be available. Enter the parking lot from Cross Street and follow the signs to order and pick up your food without leaving your car. The event will be held rain or shine. For more information, call (608) 338-4800 or send a message to tedbear@outlook.com
Oct. 23: St. Peter Fish Fry
St. Peter Parish will serve a drive-thru fish fry from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at the school parking lot, 7121 Hwy. K in Ashton.
Oct. 31: Village Center Halloween Contest
The Waunakee Village Center’s virtual Halloween contest will run through Oct. 31. Share a picture with the Village Center to be entered into the contest. Prizes for originality and creativity will be awarded for the following categories: Ages 1 and Under, Ages 2-4, Ages 5-8, Ages 9-12, Ages 13-17, and Adult. Photos must be submitted to cgavinski@waunakee.com by 9 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1 to be considered for the contest. Winners will be chosen by the Create Waunakee Committee and will be announced by Wednesday, Nov. 4. This is a free program, but participants must register through the Village Center.
