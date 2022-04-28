On Sunday, April 24, Dane County Sheriff’s deputies made two felony Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) arrests within a 30-minute window.
At about 6:15 pm, James F. Gordon was stopped for going 66 mph is a 40 mph zone on US Highway 51 near Exchange Street in the town of Dunn. Following field sobriety tests, Gordon was arrested for OWI-5th offense and Operating After Revocation.
At approximately 6:40 pm, deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Westport Road in the town of Westport. A car operated by Lucas A. Stowell, age 38 of Richland Center, crossed the centerline and sideswiped another vehicle causing it to rollover. The 74-year-old male and 27-year-old female occupants of that vehicle were transported to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. Stowell and his female passenger were also transported to a local hospital where he was admitted with non-life threatening injuries. Stowell is tentatively charged with OWI – 4th offense, causing injury.
On Monday April 25, at approximately 1:58am, deputies from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office made contact with an occupied vehicle that was disabled in the roadway at CTH N. and Koshkonong Rd. in the Town of Pleasant Springs.
The vehicle operator was identified as Randi C. Lund, age 54 of Deerfield and he was subsequently arrested for OWI- 7th offense. A warrant was obtained to secure an evidentiary blood sample at a local hospital prior to him being booked into the Dane County Jail on the Felony OWI charge.