The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced that the Ice Age National Scenic Trail’s Eastern Terminus in Potawatomi State Park will be relocated this spring. The large erratic (glacial boulder) and historical marker, which serves as one of the Trail’s two endpoints, will be moved 0.3 miles to the west, to the park’s Old Ski Hill Overlook.
The move comes after discussion and agreement between the DNR, the National Park Service and the Ice Age Trail Alliance. The Old Ski Hill Overlook is more picturesque than its current location, which is in a heavily wooded area near a vault toilet.
“Hikers will enjoy a more scenic start, or finish, to their hike,” said Erin Brown-Stender, Potawatomi State Park Superintendent, noting the overlook’s expansive views of the surrounding area.
In addition, the move will alleviate the confusion that sometimes results from trailhead signage, which remains at the overlook from decades ago when it served as the terminus.
The move is estimated to happen in April, pending weather, soil conditions and staff availability. For updates on the move, follow the Ice Age Trail Alliance on Facebook or Instagram.
The Ice Age National Scenic Trail is a 1,200-mile footpath contained entirely within Wisconsin. It traverses the state from St. Croix Falls in the west, to Sturgeon Bay in the east, going as far south as Janesville. One of 11 National Scenic Trails, the Ice Age Trail highlights the landscapes that were carved out by ancient glaciers, which happen to be some of the most beautiful areas in the state. Approximately 60% of Wisconsin residents live within 20 miles of the Ice Age Trail.
The Ice Age Trail Alliance is a non-profit, member and volunteer-based organization which conserves, creates, maintains, and promotes the Ice Age National Scenic Trail. For more information, visit iceagetrail.org.