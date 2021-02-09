I’m online searching for valentines that feature black cats. There are more than I thought and there are valentines with cats wearing face masks. Those will be quite the vintage valentines someday.
With another holiday coming up, I thought it would be good to give another Babs update. (Babs is the “Copy Cat” that used to live at the Courier building.) Babs is staying warm in her dozy den and anywhere else she dozes. “Thank you,” to all who suggested where I might find a black cat ornament and to Sue, who had an extra.
Between Christmas and Valentine’s, we considered getting Babs a feline friend. I even called to ask about a specific potential friend. Upon learning that cat cannot be in a home with stress, I decided I couldn’t handle the added stress of not stressing out a cat. Ideally, cats help people with their stress They are good companions.
I recently came across a news release talking about cats as companion animals for children with autism.
A research scientist at the Research Center for Human-Animal Interaction in the University of Missouri College of Veterinary Medicine studies the benefits that companion animals can have for families. Although there is plenty of existing research emphasizing the benefits of dogs for children with autism, Gretchen Carlisle’s newest study found cats may help increase empathy while decreasing separation anxiety for children with autism. The findings can have beneficial implications for families considering adopting a companion animal for their child.
“Previous research has shown parents of kids with autism are more stressed than parents of kids with any other disability,” Carlisle said in a news release last month. “If a family is considering adopting a companion animal, we want to provide the best evidence-based information possible so they can make an informed decision, and cats might be more beneficial than dogs to some families.”
In the study, families that had children with autism ages 6-14 were recruited through the MU Thompson Center for Autism and Neurodevelopmental Disorders and monitored after adopting a cat into their home. The cats were screened for temperament to ensure they were calm and a good match for the family. Not only did the families report an instant bond between their child with autism and their new cat, but the bond remained strong over the course of time, and the child’s anxiety decreased over time.
“We found the main benefit of these companion animals is their unconditional acceptance,” Carlisle said. “Some children with autism may have sensory issues or be sensitive to loud noises, so a cat may be an appropriate, comforting pet for some families due to their calming presence.”
In other words, a cat could be a purrfect friend.
(Babs typed that last sentence.)
