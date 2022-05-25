A Monona Grove High School student has filed a Civil Rights lawsuit against four district staff members after they allegedly attempted an “unparticularized” and “racially motivated” search during a Black Student Union field trip last month.
In April, Monona Grove High School Black Student Union members, along with chaperones, took a field trip to tour historically black colleges in the New Orleans area and other “culturally important sights.” This included the Whitney Plantation, the first museum in America and “only museum in Louisiana with an exclusive focus on the lives of enslaved people,” according to its website.
Hours later, the trip was coming to an end and the bus full of students was making its way back to Wisconsin, the group made a pit stop for food at a McDonald’s in Amite, LA. The plaintiff, known only as M.N. in the complaint, alleges that the defendants, all white, forced him and five of his peers, all Black, to empty out their pockets in public and in front of their peers, then attempted to search their bags after smelling marijuana.
In Louisiana, marijuana is decriminalized, and the drug could faintly be smelt in the air at the McDonald’s, according to the complaint and Rick Resch, an attorney representing M.N.
“The defendants humiliated him — in public and in front of his peers — for no reason other than that he’s a black male,” Resch said in an email. “Everyone on the field trip smelled a faint smell of marijuana in the McDonald’s. The defendants then assumed it must’ve been the boys on the trip because they were black males. There was no other reason to suspect any student of anything.”
Two other chaperones, advisers of the Black Student Union, who were the only Black staff members, stopped their coworkers from completing a bag search stating that if a student was suspected of possessing marijuana, all of the students according to the complaint
Toren Young, one of the advisers, had told The State Journal the importance of the trip for Black Student Union members back in October.
“For the first time, our students will see professors that look like them, staff members that look like them and students that look like them,” he said. “It makes (college) feel like a realistic dream. It makes them feel like they belong a little bit more.”
In order to make the trip a reality, students had to fundraise to cover the costs and allegedly had to agree to have their bags searched before leaving, with nothing of interest being found. The complaint pointed out that Monona Grove sports teams do not have to have their bags searched before they travel.
Black students make up just 4% of MGSD’s student body, where they face feelings of isolation and marginalization, according to a report from the Nehemiah Community Development Corporation.