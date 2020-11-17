The Rock County Public Health Department announced Nov. 16 that the county would immediately returning to Phase 1 of its COVID-19 reopening plan. The county pointed to high community spread, rapid increases in the number of people testing positive, and the rising numbers of hospitalizations and deaths as contributing factors that led to the decision.

• Everyone should avoid gatherings of any size between individuals who are not members of the same living unit or household.

• Public and private gatherings, festivals, carnivals, fairs, concerts, parades and contact/team sports should not take place.

• Schools should provide virtual options and flexibility to shift to virtual and transition to virtual school for a minimum of two weeks after any holiday or seasonal extended break.

• Libraries, faith-based services, office settings, restaurants, bars, retail establishments, service establishments, community centers, shopping malls, auctions, gym/recreational facilities, pools and places of amusement should limit capacity to 25%.

• Salons, body art facilities, pet groomers and spas should not allow walk-in clients.

• Outdoor playgrounds and garage/rummage sales should be limited to ten people or less.

Load comments