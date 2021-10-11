On Sunday, Oct. 10 – Saturday, Oct. 16 sites across Wisconsin, local community members will tell stories of racial injustice, racial justice and racial resilience that have been left out of our history books and lost to our shared memory as a state.
This event is part of #TeachTheTruthWisconsin, a statewide interfaith effort to uncover the reality of Wisconsin’s past -- both the painful stories of racism and the inspiring stories of racial solidarity and survival. #TeachTheTruthWisconsin is based on the belief that in order to realize our dreams of true freedom and equality for all, we need to face the full, unvarnished truth of our history and its continuing impacts on the dignity and well-being of Wisconsinites of color.
“As people of faith, we believe it is the responsibility of each person to do their part to address the systemic inequities and injustices in our society, and to create a world where every human being can live a life of dignity and respect,” said Rabbi Bonnie Margulis, Executive Director of Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice, one of the sponsors of the week of events.
“Our children need to be prepared to take on their share of this task when they grow up. Yet, without knowing the true history of how our nation came to be, they cannot understand the underlying causes of the issues we face, and therefore, will be ill-equipped to meet the challenges they will confront as adults,” she continued.
Videos and photos from events will be shared using the hashtag #TeachTheTruthWisconsin and on the Facebook page for Taking a Faithful Stance for Racial Equity (@FaithfulStanceforRacialEquity)
#TeachTheTruthWI sponsors include Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice, WISDOM and its affiliates MICAH and MOSES; Wisconsin Council of Churches; the Interfaith Peace Working Group; Wisconsin Network for Peace, Justice and Sustainability, and First Unitarian Society.