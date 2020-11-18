Some teachers in the Lake Mills Area School District are looking to district officials to provide them with a safer teaching environment after filing grievances with the district last month, due to the surge in coronavirus cases in the state. Their goal is to move the district to all virtual learning.
About 20 educators filed safety grievances with the district at a step 5, which is a violation of the board’s policy, the grievance is a process that raises their concerns to district officials and eventually to the Board of Education.
Members of the Lake Mills Education Association have made their views on in-person learning clear at school board meetings over the last couple of months, but parents in the district have also been pushing for in-person learning, which the district has had for the majority of the school year. The board has stood by their commitment, made in August, to the community to keep school in-person when possible.
“We met in closed session with the board last month, only because the teachers initially filed the grievance at step 5, which is not per board policy,” said Tonya Olson, district administrator. “I met with the board and with legal counsel and they opted to make the teachers follow board policy.”
Twenty-one teachers filed workplace safety grievances at step 5, going straight to the board. The board instructed the teachers to start at step one of the process. Not all of the teachers who filed the initial grievance have filed another at step 1.
“When you think about the 120 teachers we have this is only a small cross section. I don’t think this is representative of our teaching staff as a whole,” Olson said.
The grievance procedure includes step 1: meeting with their building principals; step 2: submitting a written grievance to their principal; step 3: appeal to the district administrator; step 4: appeal to an impartial hearing officer and step 5: appeal to the board of education. The grievance only raises through the steps to the Board of Education if it is not solved.
“The principals have done individual meetings with the teachers and have been in the rooms to problem solve to see what else we can do to make things feel safer,” Olson said.
Some issues were resolved by removing furniture from classrooms, bringing in smaller desks and relocating classrooms to bigger spaces when possible, she said.
“Out of the 21 not everybody went to step 2,” Olson said.
There is a 10-day timeline involved in the response to the step one grievance.
“They are probably more upset that we changed some of the metrics in the pandemic plan. We are looking at staffing and at what specifically is going on in Lake Mills, not just the county. We are taking all of that into account on staying in-person or not.”
One of the grievances obtained by the Leader states the district doesn’t have clear or explicit criteria for when to shift to virtual learning.
“They think we don’t have a clear metric and we do have several things we are looking at and that’s no different than all the school districts in the state,” Olson said.
“We still haven’t seen the spread of COVID within the schools. We’ve been able to catch it. Parents have been really responsible as far as notifying us right away. I think as long as we are able to do that we will stay open as long as possible.”
The majority of the complaints have come from teachers at the middle and high school levels where the spread is worse.
“We’ve done everything in our power to mitigate the risk in the classroom setting. At the high school level, we’ve been able to keep the class sizes small.”
She said at the middle school keeping classes smaller has been more of a challenge without hiring additional staff.
As of Nov. 13, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, the district had 64 students and staff members in quarantine and 10 positive cases districtwide.
The Leader reached out to a member of the Lake Mills Education Association, but did not hear back for comment before press time.
