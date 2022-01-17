CAMBRIDGE GIRLS BASKETBALL Cambridge girls basketball print only By Calahan Steed csteed@hgnews.com csteed Author email Jan 17, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cambridge 49Wisconsin Heights 30The Cambridge Blue Jays pulled away in the second half with a 49-30 victory over Wisconsin Heights on Friday, Jan. 16.Senior forward Mayah Holzhueter led the way for Cambridge (9-4) with 10 field goals, scoring 25 points. Freshman forward Brooke Stenklyft reached double figures, adding 12 points.Wisconsin Heights (3-11) received seven-point contributions from Emma-Ray Kalschuer and Keera Payne.Cambridge 49, Wisconsin Heights 30Cambridge 21 27 — 49Wisconsin Heights 17 13 — 30Cambridge (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Holzhueter 10, 5-9, 25, B. Stenklyft 4, 4-6, 12, T. Stenklyft 2, 0-0, 5, Freeland 1, 2-4, 4, Roidt 1, 0-2, 2. Totals 18, 11-21, 48.Wisconsin Heights (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Kalschuer 2, 3-6, 7, Payne 2, 3-4, 7, Doherty 2, 0-2, 4, Schaefer 0, 3-4, 3, Teela 1, 0-0, 3, Geishirt 1, 0-0, 2, Crowe 1, 0-0, 2, Mickelson 1, 0-0, 2. Totals 9, 9-16, 30.Three pointers — Cambridge 1 (T. Stenklyft), Wisconsin Heights 1 (Teela).Total fouls — Cambridge 16, Wisconsin Heights 17.Waterloo 55Cambridge 42A second-half surge by Waterloo drove the Pirates (6-6) past the Blue Jays (8-3) in a 55-42 victory during a Capitol-South Conference matchup on Tuesday, Jan. 11.Senior forward Mayah Holzhueter recorded 14 points and sophomore guard Saveea Freeland added 10 points. Senior guard Taylor Stenklyft hit three 3-pointers in the second half.Waterloo 55, Cambridge 42Waterloo 19 36 — 55Cambridge 22 20 — 42Cambridge (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Holzhueter 5, 4-8, 14, Freeland 3, 3-5, 10, T. Stenklyft 3, 0-0, 9, B. Stenklyft 2, 2-3, 6, Roidt 1, 1-3, 3. Totals 14, 10-19, 42.Waterloo (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Huebner 5, 3-4, 16, Baumann 4, 2-5, 10, Jaehnke 1, 5-7, 7, Blundell 2, 2-6, 7, Aubrecht 3, 0-0, 6, Lauersdorf 2, 1-2, 6, Webster 1, 1-2, 3. Totals 18, 14-26, 55.Three pointers — Cambridge 4 (T. Stenklyft 3, Freeland), Waterloo 5 (Huebner 3, Blundell, Lauersdorf).Team fouls — Waterloo 18, Cambridge 22Fouled out — Cambridge (Holzhueter, B. Stenklyft). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you