Milton resident Sherri Moore has a Little Shop of Face Masks in front of her home at 1020 Dickhoff Drive. The “shop” is like a Little Free Library only it doesn’t have books, it has free face masks.
On Friday, there were 59 masks in the shop.
Moore makes masks as she has time and adds more daily. Usually, she said she can do about 10-20 a day between working and caring for her autistic son.
She doesn’t claim to be a seamstress. She’s self-taught, but after making more than 3,000 face masks, her skills have improved.
“My first 200 were not the best,” she said, adding she’s also changed the design.
First and foremost, she said safety is first. Her home is smoke-free. When she’s done making the masks, she said she puts them in the dryer to sterilize them, then they go into Ziploc bags. She has hand sanitizer in the “shop” for people to use before they start browsing through the masks.
By making masks she wants to make sure everyone in the community from kids in school to teachers to the elderly to businesses to volunteers all have access to masks.
“I wanted to make sure everybody in the community was safe,” she said.
She started by using leftover material she had from making Sesame Street characters that she couldn’t find in stores when her son was younger.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, she’s donated masks to Milton West and Edgerton elementary schools, the police department, fire department, nursing homes, Casey’s, Deb’s Squeeze Inn, Cone Zone, her neighbors, Beloit Senior Living, Rock Haven, Toppers Pizza and Basics Cooperative Natural Foods in Janesville. Moore said Kwik Trip and Piggly Wiggly said they were set with masks. Otherwise, she would have given them masks, too.
To help her make masks, Cathy Steele of Milton gave her material and thread to make masks, and Connie Hilton gave her elastic.
The Little Shop of Face Masks was built by Sherri’s husband, Kirk.
A donation of a dollar for supplies is appreciated by not necessary.
Moore estimates she has enough material left to make 500 more masks.
Soon she’s going to need more elastic, she’s had to buy a new sewing machine and she’s going through scissors.
The free masks are available with different patterns and in different sizes.
Sizes on the bags are a recommendation.
“It depends on face sizes and everybody’s a little different,” she said in a Facebook post.
Moore asks that people leave the bags with the sizes in the shop so she can refill them.
Stripes, flowers, super heroes, camouflage, baseball, plaid, frogs, unicorns, dogs, Halloween, and now Christmas are some of the patterns she’s used.
