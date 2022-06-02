Jeremy McMullen, a longtime Deer-Grove EMS first responder and chief of Monona Fire and EMS, has been recognized with a county-wide award for his history of service.
McMullen, a captain with Deer-Grove EMS, earned the 2020 Bob Brunning Award of Excellence from the Dane County Emergency Management EMS Office and the Dane County EMS Association, and was recognized on May 21 for the honor.
McMullen has been serving in Dane County as a first responder since 2006. He’s logged more than 60,000 hours volunteering for ambulance coverage at Deer-Grove EMS.
“His contributions are unmatched in the hsiitory of the Deer-Grove agency, and likely in the history of most agencies around Dane County,” said Eric Lang, the Deer-Grove EMS Chief in a statement.
McMullen is a volunteer with Deer-Grove, but has risen in leadership ranks to Captain in the last several years. He’s served as the chief of Monona Fire & EMS for about two years now.
“He stands heads and shoulders above the crowd in every sense of the phrase, and we believe he embodies the very best leadership qualities inherent of this award,” Lang said.
McMullen is a Deerfield resident, and has previously served on the Deerfield Village Board.
“Jerry is well respected by his peers and within the Dane County community for his selfless service,” Lang said.
Bob Brunning was a Dane County EMS Coordinator for 20 years, who was well-known for his leadership and helped develop Dane County EMS offerings during his tenure. The Bob Brunning Award of Excellence recognizes leadership, and actions that have dramatically improved EMS locally, regionally and statewide.