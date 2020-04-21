The Happy Heart Hunt Facebook Group now has more than 261,000 members and 15 group leaders.
Milton East Elementary first-grade teacher Leslie Brissette started the Facebook group and credits kidsforpeaceglobal.org and Janesville resident Heather Henthorn for coming up with the Happy Heart Hunt idea.
On March 18 Brissette created a public Facebook group with the name Happy Heart Hunt to spread happiness, love and kindness during these unprecedented times.
The group started getting so big that Brissette thought about shutting it down after spring break, when she had to go back to teaching.
She didn’t have to shut it down because others stepped in to help.
Two of the administrators are Brissette’s daughters: Katie, who is living in Milton, and Allyson, who is living in Beloit.
Other administrators are Nicole Rinaldi of Janesville, Kaeley Smith of Minnesota, Kelly Troubl of Beloit and Elise Fallin of Beloit.
Eight are moderators: Makenzie Foss, Tasha LaVeen of Janesville, Sarah Case, Anita Marocco, Brittany Rush (works at Milton East), Toni Jorgensen of Milton (who works at Milton East) and her daughter Camryn (a junior at Milton High School), and Danielle Marko (works at Milton East).
Due to the size of the Facebook group, only posts that are handmade or created specifically with the Happy Heart Hunt group in mind are allowed.
“We receive thousands of posts, and if every post that is sent was submitted the page could crash,” said Rinaldi on March 31.
The Milton 4th of July Parade Committee recently announced that the them for the 2020 4th of July Parade is "The Heart of Milton."
Because COVID-19 is a continued concern, all city-wide activities are tentative and subject to change.
Registration forms can be submitted through the city's website: www.milton-wi.gov or directly to Derek Henze at Edward Jones 691 S Janesville St., Milton. Feel free to call with any questions at 608-868-1704 or email at derek.henze@edwardjones.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.