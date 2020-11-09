Casa Fiesta opened quietly on Milton’s west side about two months ago.
The restaurant is located at 108 Merchant Row. A Mexican restaurant called El Vallarta had been located in the front part of the building last year. Casa Fiesta is not affiliated with the restaurant that had been there before.
Casa Fiesta has more space and a new entry. What was once the lower level of a residence has been converted into a dining area with 12 tables. The brightly colored room is decorated with artwork and chairs themselves are a work of art.
But especially during the coronavirus pandemic and the increased popularity of takeout meals, the food is both the focus and the art.
Antonio Ornelas is the general manager. He was born in Mexico and is also the head cook.
“I like what I do,” said Ornelas, who has been cooking for 30-plus years.
When he’s asked, “How’s the food?,” he replies, “You are the only one who can tell me if it’s good or not. The people are the judges.”
The menu items include: El Molcajete (grilled strips of ribeye, shrimp, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers in ranchero sauce, with mozzarella cheese), Carnitas Dinner (seasoned fried pork, served with rice beans, guacamole sour cream salad, pico de gallo and tortillas), and Enchiladas Tapatias (three chicken enchiladas topped with sauce and shredded cheese).
Popular items include the street tacos (grilled steak, marinated pork or grilled chicken), El Grande Burro (“a huge burrito stuffed with grilled steak mixed with rice and beans”), chimichangas (Seafood Chimichanga has shrimp, crab, scallops, onions and is covered with cheese dip and red sauce) and fajitas (Fajitas Texanas has grilled steak, chicken and shrimp.).
“We have a lot of dishes,” he said.
The menu includes lunch specials, family meals and kids meals.
Ornelas said he appreciates the support of customers so far.
“We want to be part of the community,” he said.
He said he chose to locate in Milton because Milton didn’t have a Mexican restaurant.
Now it does and taco Tuesday is back in town.
