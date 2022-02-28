We should be united in wanting all votes counted
To the editor:
As tanks roll into Ukraine, I am reminded of how fragile our democracy is. As Americans, we can agree to disagree, but we should stand united to ensure that all of our voices are heard and votes are counted. Wisconsin has a tradition of making it easier to cast our ballots: same-day registration, early voting, and no-excuse absentee voting. This tradition engages more participation in our elections, which is needed to support trust in the process at the foundation of our democracy. Our elected officials representing Jefferson County are trying to tear down this tradition.
Let’s be clear: there is no widespread fraudulent voting in Wisconsin. No one has stolen the election. We need to reject the anti-democratic voices heard around the world that lie and cheat to hold power and restrict which voices and votes will count. It's time to defend Wisconsinites’ access to the ballot box. We the people depend on it.
Tell our legislators to stop restricting our voting rights:
Sen. Jagler: (608) 266-5660, Rep. Dittrich: (608) 266-8551, Rep. Horlacher: (608) 266-5715
Leo Kucek
Lake Mills
Boelter invites community to pose her questions
To the editor:
If elected to the Lake Mills Area School Board, I will deliver transparency, accountability and responsiveness. Starting now you can visit my website, MoForKids.com and see the answers to questions I have already encountered from potential voters. Some have asked my position on CRT. I have posted a response there. Others ask why I’m running if I don’t have kids in school. You’ll find that too. Send me a question. We’ll expand the conversation. I will continue to use my website as an open line of communication between us if I am elected. If you don’t find enough information there, I invite you to email me now at mkennedyboelter@gmail.com with thoughts and concerns you have before the election and throughout my term. You can also visit me on Facebook to find people, events, and conversations I think are important. You might too. I have offered to write a regular column in the Lake Mills Leader to highlight upcoming issues at school board meetings. I would use that column to explain why the agenda is important to you and why you should attend to hear the discussion. I have written letters to the editor several times in the past and you can research those to see where I stand.
I have found that another candidate for school board, Sheena Wiedenfeld and I share much in common. She and I have campaigned together and I think she deserves your support too. We both believe that parents are the primary and ultimate decision-makers on the nurturing, educating and well-being of their children. If you disagree with my positions or opinions or want to talk at length, I’ll buy you a cup of coffee and we can sort it out. I have issues I care deeply about and I know you do too. Let’s see where our common ground might be. I am Irish, a Christian, wife, mother, grandmother, Asperger’s Syndrome champion, business owner, taxpayer, conservative, gardener, landlord, home remodeler, dog lover, trucker, Wordle fan and grammar nerd. If you say, “Me and him went…” I will probably correct you in public.
I am not a politician but a concerned citizen who understands the need to be aware, informed and active. My position on the school board would represent your voice. Please vote on April 5th. We each understand the power in your vote and I would be honored to have it.
Maureen "Mo" Kennedy Boelter
Lake Mills
Community helped make solo and ensemble a success
To the editor:
Lake Mills High School hosted a successful Capitol Conference Solo and Ensemble music festival this past Saturday. The music department would like to express our deepest appreciation to the Lake Mills Music Parents’ Organization and the many student, parent, and community volunteers that made this event possible. It was wonderful to hear the halls filled with music.
Lake Mills Area School District music teachers
Graham, Lund will support administration and staff
To the editor:
Your vote is important in the coming election for two new members to the Lake Mills School Board. Qualifications and willingness to support administration and staff is of utmost importance during these critical times. Both Andrea Graham and Kirk Lund demonstrate these qualities.
As a veteran elementary teacher, Andrea Graham has the experience to relate to classroom needs and curriculum development. With a drastic reduction in teacher education graduates and a greater number of teacher retirements, hiring and retaining outstanding staff is a priority of Andrea's. In her professional life and as a parent of two young children in LMASD, she has kept abreast of our public school's needs and activities.
Kirk Lund, also a parent of a public school student, has a pulse for the day-to-day functions of our schools. He is very aware of the challenges our district faces and is concerned about the spreading of false information about Critical Race Theory, which is not a part of the district's curriculum. He plans to listen to our teachers and support their expertise in professional development.
Your thoughtful consideration of these candidates is appreciated.
Peg Storrs
Lake Mills
Lund and Graham will serve with dedication, common sense
To the editor:
The upcoming elections for school board are important for anyone who cares about Lake Mills. As a retired teacher, I am concerned that there are too many anti-school factions seeking to tear things down. Instead, we can elect qualified and caring people to serve, who will keep the Lake Mills School District one of the best in the state. Kirk Lund and Andrea Graham are two challengers who will serve with dedication and common sense. Both have kids in the schools. Andrea is a classroom teacher who understands what schools need. Kirk is on the county board of supervisors and has background in legal services. Vote on April 5 for Andrea Graham and Kirk Lund for School Board.
Steve Bower
Lake Mills
Graham's experience unmatched by other candidates
To the editor:
As a public elementary school teacher of 8 years, and now a parent of two young children, I support Andrea Graham for the Lake Mills School Board in the upcoming election on April 5. Andrea will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the school board that is unmatched by other candidates. She has taught for 14 years at the elementary level in a Wisconsin public school, and through this experience, Andrea understands firsthand what is necessary to meet the various learning needs of students, communicate effectively with families, and fund new projects and resources for schools. As a parent of elementary age children who attend LMASD, Andrea can empathize with families and community members about the current issues facing our growing district. Andrea is committed to building connections among families, educators, and community members to make our schools a place of both learning and belonging for all Lake Mills students. I admire Andrea’s unwavering dedication and advocacy for the opportunity for a well rounded, high quality public education for all children. Andrea values listening to all views and perspectives from community members, and she will work diligently to collaborate with other school board members to make decisions for our district that will benefit students, families, and our community as a whole. I cannot think of a more qualified person to become a member of our school board. Join me on April 5 to vote for Andrea Graham for school board.
Megan Ruplinger
Lake Mills
All educators should be commended
To the editor:
As recipients of private education and former educators in the public school system, we are writing in response to Sandy Whisler's and Andrea Graham's letters praising public education.
We can't help wondering if they are insinuating education other than public education is worthy of recognition and praise. We feel praising only public education is insulting. We feel strongly all education is important, home, private and public. All the good things mentioned in their letters happen in all education.
We truly are confused how focusing on only one sector of education, public, is unifying? We feel focusing on all education is unifying.
We commend all educators every day of the year.
Patrick and Mary Doyle
Lake Mills