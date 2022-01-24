Jakvani also gave an update that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated its mask guidance to acknowledge that cloth masks do not offer as much protection as surgical masks or respirators. N95 respirators, so named because they can filter out 95 percent of all airborne particles when used correctly, offer the highest level of protection. The federal government will begin making 400 million N95 masks available for free to U.S. residents starting next week. The masks will begin shipping this week and will be available for pickup at select pharmacies and community health centers across the country. For more on respirator, go to cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/types-of-masks.html.
He also still offered guidance that suggests vaccination is still a top recommendation of the health department.
“Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 is the best way to protect yourself and others around you,” Jakvani wrote.
The Jefferson County Health Department will administer vaccines at the health department, 1541 Annex Road, Jefferson, each week Monday through Friday by appointment only made at 920-674-7275.
Vaccination sites can be found at vaccines.gov; by texting one’s home zip code to 438829 or by calling 211, 844-684-1064 or 800-232-0233.