As the spring season approaches, Interstate 39/90 construction will begin the final season for the Janesville area. This year, crews will finish reconstructing and expanding I-39/90 southbound from Kennedy Road, north of the WIS 26 interchange (Exit 171A), to the I-39/90 and US 14 interchange (Exit 171B) as well as completing the two I-39/90 interchanges. This section of work is anticipated to be completed in late November 2021.
Nightly lane closures are anticipated this week from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. on WIS 26/Milton Avenue between Morse Street and John Paul Road. By mid-March, all WIS 26 traffic will shift onto the northbound lanes between Morse Street and John Paul Road. Crews will begin to build the Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI). Two lanes will remain open in each direction; however, motorists should anticipate backups and delays during peak travel times.
Short- and long-term ramp closures are expected this summer at the WIS 26/Milton Avenue and US 14/Humes Road interchanges. Advanced notice of these ramp closures will be announced to area media, as well as posted on the I-39/90 project website, www.i39-90.wi.gov, and project Facebook page, Facebook.com/WisconsinI3990Project.
WIS 26/Milton Avenue interchange
The I-39/90 and WIS 26/Milton Avenue interchange will be reconstructed into a Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI).
Wisconsin’s first DDI opened in fall 2016 at the I-39/90 and WIS 11/Avalon Road, south of Janesville.
More information on the WIS 26 DDI can be found at https://projects.511wi.gov/i-39-90/ddi/wis26/.
US 14/Humes Road interchange
The I-39/90 and US 14/Humes Road interchange will be reconfigured to a diamond interchange with traffic signals.
In 2022, US 14/Humes Road will be reconstructed to an urban roadway between Deerfield Drive and WIS 26/Milton Avenue. A sidewalk/shared used path will be built on each side as part of the project. Lane and turn restrictions are anticipated during this six-month project, as well as full closure of US 14 from Pontiac Drive to Milton Avenue. Motorists will be required to use alternate routes.
Similar to I-39/90 northbound in Janesville, a Collector/Distributor (C/D) lane system will be constructed on I-39/90 southbound at the WIS 26 and US 14 interchanges – opening in early fall 2021. This configuration separates high-speed Interstate through traffic from interchange traffic merging on and off I-39/90. Traffic exiting at WIS 26 or US 14 must merge off at one location and choose the appropriate ramp lane to their destination.
In the Janesville area, I-39/90 remains open to two lanes in each direction during daytime hours and weekends. Nightly single lane closures may occur on the Interstate weeknights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. within the construction project limits. Periodic overnight ramp closures may occur at the I-39/90 and WIS 26 and US 14 interchanges.
All lane restrictions, ramp closures, and work operations are weather dependent and subject to change. Motorists are reminded to be alert, obey the posted speed limit and drive with caution in all work zones.
Stay informed and register for project email updates at www.i39-90.wi.gov and follow the I-39/90 Project Facebook page, Facebook.com/WisconsinI3990Project.
