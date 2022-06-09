The Dane County Board has opted to bring in a third-party entity to conduct an independent investigation of the Henry Vilas Zoo.
The board approved a resolution on June 2 with a vote of 25 to 7, with 1 abstention.
The resolution specifies that the Dane County Board Chair, McFarland representative Patrick Miles, will select and appoint a retired Circuit Court Judge as a special investigator to lead an independent investigation of the zoo.
The investigation is expected to lead to a written report submitted by October.
The investigation is slated to look into:
allegations of racism by zoo management
allegations of retaliation for union activity
allegations of retaliation for whistleblowing
allegations that employees have been unequally disciplined
allegations that animals at the zoo have been neglected or mistreated
allegations that zoo employees have left their jobs due to a hostile work environment
“I’m pleased we are moving forward with this investigation. We need to restore public trust and confidence in a destination that is valued by the community,” said County Board Chair Patrick Miles. “I believe this ground work will help ensure that all zoo employees are treated with respect, and that we are treating the animals at the zoo humanely. We have a great asset in both the zoo and the dedicated staff. This investigation should provide us with recommendations to make sure we are doing everything we can to make sure this is the case.”
The resolution will now to go County Executive Joe Parisi for signature.