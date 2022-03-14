While pleasant to look at, purple loosestrife is an invasive species that can be harmful to wetlands and crowd out native plants. With each mature plant producing over a million seeds per year, purple loosestrife is found in almost every state and will likely never be fully eradicated. Luckily, theres exists a powerful tool l to keep this invasive in check: its insect enemies.
This year, several local organizations are coming together to raise and release Galerucella beetles in purple loosestrife patches in Dodge, Jefferson, and Rock Counties. Galerucella beetles eat purple loosestrife leaves and shoots, but do not harm native plants. The beetles don’t completely kill purple loosestrife, but they cause the plants to be smaller and produce fewer seeds. Purple loosestrife infested with Galerucella beetles “plays nice” and lives in balance with native plants.
Organizations partnering for this project include Rock River Coalition, Neighborhood House Nature Center, Lake Ripley Management District, and Jefferson County Land & Water Conservation Department, with support from Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Lake Koshkonong Wetland Association. These organizations are working with public and private landowners to control purple loosestrife on their properties. They will find and catch beetles from the wild, allow the beetles to lay eggs on enclosed purple loosestrife plants, and release the newly hatched beetles into large purple loosestrife patches.
Galerucella beetles have been used to control purple loosestrife in Wisconsin since the 1990s, following extensive testing to ensure that the beetles would not have unintended negative effects. In the decades since, the beetles have safely controlled purple loosestrife in many parts of the state, but there are still many other places where the weed is growing unchecked.
Volunteers are welcome to join in any stage of the process, which will begin with work parties in Beaver Dam on March 31 and Koshkonong on April 1. These work parties will focus on digging up and potting purple loosestrife plants that will be used as food for the growing beetles. Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Rock River Coalition Aquatic Invasive Species Coordinator Addie Schlussel at addie@rockrivercoalition.org or (920) 541-6766.