Candidates vying to represent nearby districts on the Dane County Board weighed in on the needs of the county during an online forum last weekend.
The forum, held over Zoom, was moderated by East Side Progressives, a Madison-based nonprofit focused on activism and progressive politics. The forum was moderated by Arden Rice of East Side Progressives.
Candidates
The candidate forum included two candidates running to represent Monona on the Dane County Board, Sarah Smith and Clint Keaveny, and one in contention for Cottage Grove, Melissa Ratcliff. Ratcliff’s opponent Andrew McKinney was not present for the forum.
The forum also featured Rick Rose and Jacob Wright, two candidates each running unopposed to represent districts on Madison’s far east side.
Keaveny has lived in the Monona community since childhood, and got involved in public service last year after organizing a grassroots campaign calling to reform law enforcement hiring processes in Monona. He identified his priorities as law enforcement reform and affordable housing.
Smith was elected to the Dane County Board to represent Monona in 2020, currently works as a director of public affairs for a state agency, and has experience with several local activist groups. Smith said her priorities for a possible next term are conservation, flood prevention, racial justice, homelessness prevention and addressing health concerns like PFAS.
Ratcliff has served on the Dane County Board for one term, and has lived in Cottage Grove for many years. She’s worked for more than 20 years as a paralegal. Her priorities for a possible future term are broadband access and housing access.
Wright has lived on the east side of Madison since 2005 and has been involved with many local neighborhood associations and boards. Wright’s priorities are addressing racial and economic injustice and addressing climate change.
Rose is a longtime Madison resident, whose background is in television production. Rose identified his priorities as sustainaibility, children and family protection and accessibility.
Equity
When asked about equity gaps in Dane County, and what they would do to address them, Smith responded that access to healthy drinking water, homes, food security and healthcare are all equity issues. Addressing gaps in services would help equity gaps, she added.
Ratcliff said that broadband access has been a priority during her first term, working to connect rural communities with reliable internet service. Because broadband access is important for employment, schooling, access to medical care and resources, Ratcliff said, broadband equity is crucial, along with clean water and affordable housing.
Keaveny said that addressing equity means creating high-paying jobs for local residents, often through investment in local projects and development. He also prioritizes housing accessibility and addressing climate change.
Communication
When asked about their plan to maintain communication with constituents, Keaveny said that he would take a grassroots approach to serving on the Dane County Board, treating his service like a campaign and continuing to talk to people out in the community.
Smith added that meeting and talking with constituents builds bridges, and often leads to shared experiences and similarities between people. She added that she’d continue monthly office hours, and sharing info with constituents.
Ratcliff said she values getting involved with local organizations to connect with people and and understand community needs and issues.
Affordable housing
Smith said that especially in Monona and Dane County, affordable housing accessibility is a key issue. She added she could see increasing density of housing facilities as a way to combat affordable housing shortages, and prioritizes homelessness prevention measures.
Ratcliff said she sees business growth as key to bringing in more affordable housing, better paying jobs and more community wealth. She’s looking toward the county’s regional housing strategy group starting in May to address housing needs.
Keaveny said he’d like to see more road houses, and more opportunities for residents to own where they live. He’d also like to see more developments include smaller office space, more supportive housing for people facing financial hardship and another tiny home project.
Dane County Jail
Keaveny said in the case of the proposed Dane County Jail consolidation project, perfect could become the enemy of good. He said he’d like to see the project progress quickly, to make sure that residents in the jail aren’t continually exposed to degradation conditions. He’d also like to see expanded court hours, to minimize people’s stays in the jail.
Ratcliff said that current jail conditions “shouldn’t be like that in Dane County,” calling jail conditions “horrendous.” The jail, she said, can be another tool to prevent recidivism, along with other steps.
Smith said she supports diversion and prevention measures to keep people out of jail, increased electronic monitoring, and other measures.